Ruben Dias Speaks About Portugal's World Cup Dream

Portugal national team defender Ruben Dias shared his thoughts on the team's mood, goals, and responsibility ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The experienced Manchester City defender emphasized that the Portuguese squad is preparing for the tournament with great confidence and serious ambitions.

According to Dias, the mood within the Portugal squad is not limited to simple confidence. He described this state as a strong drive for success, a desire to prove themselves in every match, and a step-by-step approach toward achieving a major goal.

"I feel that this is not just confidence, but a striving for success. We are firmly grounded. We know how difficult it is and how much work we need to put in," said Ruben Dias.

These words show that while Portugal has big dreams, the players are not getting carried away. Dias indicates that the team knows its strengths well but also understands that names and stars alone are not enough to win the World Cup.

In recent years, Portugal has been mentioned among the teams with the strongest squads in world football. The national team features a blend of experienced players, stars from Europe's top clubs, and young talents. However, a massive competition like the World Cup demands maximum preparation against every opponent.

Ruben Dias emphasized this very aspect. In his opinion, confidence must be built through every match, every step, every difficulty, and every competition. In other words, the team should feel strong through hard work and results on the pitch, not through lofty words before the tournament.

"The feeling of confidence must grow alongside the sense of belief after every competition, every match, every step, and every difficulty. Therefore, we are humble in this matter, but more ambitious than ever," quoted the official FIFA website from Dias's words.

This opinion reveals the spirit in which Portugal is approaching the World Cup: there is humility, but the goal is huge. By saying "we are humble, but more ambitious than ever," Dias implies that the team considers itself one of the favorites but understands the need to prove this status in practice.

The group stage will not be easy for Portugal at the World Cup. Recall that the Portuguese have been drawn in a group with Uzbekistan, Colombia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Each team in this quartet has its own unique style and dangerous aspects.

The Uzbekistan national team is participating in the World Cup for the first time. While this is a historic event for our representatives, the team takes the field not just to participate, but to put on a respectable performance. With players like Abduqodir Husanov, Eldor Shomurodov, and Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Uzbekistan may not give opponents an easy chance.

Colombia is considered a technically strong, fast, and dangerous attacking team. The physicality, ball handling, and individual skill characteristic of South American football make this national team uncomfortable for any opponent.

The DR Congo stands out with the strength, speed, and combativeness typical of African football. In matches against such teams, every one-on-one duel, second balls, and set pieces play a significant role.

In this sense, Ruben Dias's words about humility are not in vain. Portugal's squad may be strong, but at the World Cup, it is not names that decide the outcome, but preparation and character in every match. Even the strongest teams can find themselves in difficult situations after a momentary error in major tournaments.

The role of experienced defenders like Dias will be crucial for Portugal. He not only fights for the ball in the defensive line but also maintains the team's mental stability. Such players become leaders on the pitch in major tournaments.

Now Portugal is preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a big dream. As Ruben Dias said, this dream must be strengthened through confidence, hard work, competition, and difficulties. The team is trying to remain humble, but the goal is clear: to fight for the highest result at the World Cup.

For Uzbekistan fans, Dias's words are another important signal: even the main favorite in the group is not underestimating the opponents. This means there will be a real battle on the pitch. That is the beauty of the World Cup: there are paper favorites, but history is written by those who play on the field.