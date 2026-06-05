As the summer transfer window in European football heats up, high-profile deals involving top clubs are capturing media attention. This time, the intrigue centers on a major new signing by Real Madrid. Netherlands national team coach Ronald Koeman openly shared his thoughts with journalists regarding the transfer of his protégé, Denzel Dumfries, who is on the verge of moving from Inter to the Spanish giants.

In a brief interview with the prestigious Spanish outlet AS, the experienced specialist addressed the current status of the deal, stating that he does not know for certain whether the transfer process has been fully completed.

"He deserves Real, but I would have liked to see him at Barça"

Ronald Koeman highly praised his player's skills and did not hide his delight at Dumfries attracting the attention of such elite clubs. At the same time, he revealed an interesting personal wish:

"If anyone in the football world truly deserves such a massive transfer and recognition, it is undoubtedly Denzel. He has earned it through his hard work. However, I must admit that I personally would have preferred and been happier to see him join Barcelona in Catalonia rather than Madrid."

The coach's opinion is not without reason. Ronald Koeman managed the Blaugrana from 2020 to 2021, and the club holds a special place in his heart. Nevertheless, football reality is taking a different turn—the Dutch star is very close to donning the kit of the 'Royal Club' soon.

The Financial Aspect of the Transfer

Madrid are close to reaching an agreement with Inter to strengthen their right flank. The key details of the upcoming transfer are as follows:

Player's Age Current Club Future Club Estimated Transfer Fee 30 years old Inter (Milan) Real (Madrid) Approximately 25 million euros

Bottom Line: The upcoming season will show whether Real Madrid's leadership made the right move by allocating around 25 million euros for the experienced and physically strong Denzel Dumfries. Koeman's dreams of seeing him at Barcelona seem destined to remain just a beautiful memory, as the Madrid club has clearly won this race.

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