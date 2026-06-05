Real Madrid Ready to Spend €150 Million on Vitinha

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Real Madrid Ready to Spend €150 Million on Vitinha

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is planning a major deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha ahead of the club's upcoming elections. The Portuguese star is seen as the primary candidate for the team's new project. The influence of famous agent Jorge Mendes is expected to be a decisive factor in this transfer. According to Goal.com reports .

According to Cadena SER, Florentino Perez has promised fans a sensational transfer ahead of Sunday's elections. Vitinha is currently one of the most important players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad, and his current contract runs for another three years. Nevertheless, the Real Madrid president has seriously pursued this transfer to strengthen his position before the voting process.

Reports indicate that Real Madrid is ready to spend up to €150 million on this transfer. According to Spanish journalist Pacojo Delgado, the announcement of Vitinha's signing could end the election race prematurely. It is also stated that this deal is part of a project anticipating Jose Mourinho's return to Madrid.

Vitinha is expected to become the central figure of the newly formed midfield line. Additionally, Real Madrid is working on strengthening other positions. Reports suggest that Ibrahima Konate could join as a free agent, while Denzel Dumfries is expected to join for a €20 million release fee.

Negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain will certainly not be easy, but Jorge Mendes's close ties with Jose Mourinho and the Real Madrid management could play a key role in completing this transfer. If the deal goes through, Vitinha will become one of the most expensive signings in the club's history.

Real MadridVitinhaFlorentino PerezJose MourinhoTransfer
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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