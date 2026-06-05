Rodri: I Never Believed I Would Win the Ballon d'Or

Manchester City midfielder Rodri admitted that he never dreamed of winning the Ballon d'Or in his childhood. According to the Spanish star, he considered achieving such a high result impossible. In an interview with DAZN, the footballer spoke about his historic victory and future hopes. This was reported by Goal.com news outlet.

Rodri won the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup with Manchester City in the 2023-24 season. He also became the Euro 2024 winner with the Spain national team. These achievements allowed him to become the first midfielder to win the prestigious award since Real Madrid player Luka Modrić in 2018.

"I wouldn't call it a dream, because I simply didn't believe I would win. Life can surprise you. I give this award the importance it deserves, but it wasn't my main goal. It is the result of hard work well done. It was a very special moment for me and my family," emphasized the 29-year-old footballer.

Rodri also commented on Barcelona's young talent Lamine Yamal. He called his compatriot a real "monster" and expressed confidence that he would also win the Ballon d'Or in the future. According to Rodri, Yamal is not only great on the pitch but also a wonderful person in life.

"Currently, there are two Spanish footballers: one represents the present, and the other the future. Lamine Yamal has already become a star, and his future is astonishing. One day he will definitely win the Ballon d'Or. He is a great guy, and I would like people to get to know him better," added Rodri.