Real Madrid targets Manchester City star in transfer market

·365·Sport
Real Madrid targets Manchester City star in transfer market

Intrigues surrounding Real Madrid are heating up in the European transfer market. Having recently signed skilled defender Ibrahima Konaté from Liverpool, the 'Royal Club' officials are not stopping there. The Madrid side is pondering another mega-transfer to further strengthen their central defense and build an invincible squad for the future.

According to the latest reports from Spain's prestigious AS newspaper, the La Liga giants are seriously considering the option of purchasing Joško Gvardiol, one of Manchester City's key pillars.

Election outcome and Pérez's master plan

The completion of this transfer is directly linked to a major political event anticipated at the Madrid club. Insiders claim that if current president Florentino Pérez wins the upcoming presidential elections again, the campaign to bring the Croatian defender to Madrid will officially begin.

The good news is that 24-year-old Gvardiol himself sincerely wishes to continue his career at the Santiago Bernabéu and wear the white shirt. However, completing this transfer will not be easy. The reason is that Manchester City's management and Pep Guardiola personally have no intention of letting their star go. In turn, Real Madrid does not want to take financial risks by paying an artificially inflated and unreasonable amount for the player. A reasonable approach will be taken in negotiations.

Gvardiol's status in the transfer market

Despite his young age, the player, already recognized as one of the world's strongest defenders, currently has the following stats:

Player's age

Tenure at City

Contract duration

Market value (Transfermarkt)

24 years old

Since summer 2023

Until summer 2028

70 million euros

Context: Targeting Joško Gvardiol after signing Ibrahima Konaté indicates Florentino Pérez's desire to build a 'new invincible Galácticos' defensive line. Although the current contract with the 'Citizens' runs until 2028, the player's desire to move to Madrid could cause a major political clash during this summer transfer window.

Follow the most sensational transfers in European football, exclusive insiders from the Real Madrid camp, and the fate of world stars with us on Zamin pages!

Real MadridManchester CityJoško GvardiolFlorentino PérezPep Guardiola
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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