Anthems at the World Cup to Be Performed in a Completely New Format

On the eve of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, eagerly awaited by millions around the globe, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) continues to unveil surprises for fans and participants. This round of reforms concerns the pre-match ceremonies, considered the most exciting and official part of football matches.

According to FIFA's press service via the organization's official page, the singing of national anthems at the upcoming World Cup matches will be organized in a completely unique and modern style, unlike anything seen before.

360-Degree Revolution and Substitute Players' Participation

Under the new rules, the formation system of teams on the pitch during national anthems will change fundamentally. Players will no longer stand in a single line facing the central stands and sectors as per tradition.

Face-to-face formation: National team members will stand face-to-face in the center of the pitch, forming a 360-degree circle.

Giant flag show: Huge national flags of the respective countries will be prominently displayed on each half of the pitch where the teams are located.

Substitutes also on the pitch: During the anthem performance, not only the starting lineup but also all substitute players will enter the pitch and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their teammates in the center circle, actively participating in the ceremony.

FIFA leadership emphasized that the main goal of these revolutionary changes is to provide fans seated in any corner of the stadium with a high-quality view of the process, as well as to convey the players' patriotic feelings and high emotional state to the supporters more powerfully.

Integration of Colorful Show and Traditional Ceremonies

After the anthems are performed in the new format, all other traditional pre-match procedures will continue as usual. The table below shows the sequence of official events following the anthem:

Stages Type of official event Procedure Stage 1 Handshakes and team photo Players shake hands and pose for the official photoshoot Stage 2 Captains' coin toss Captains of both teams choose the ball and side with the referees Stage 3 New elements (Show) On the pitch colored smoke and special pyrotechnic effects will be displayed

Recall that FIFA previously issued an official warning strictly prohibiting fans from bringing plastic bottles filled with water into stadiums for the 2026 World Cup matches to ensure safety and environmental cleanliness.

Expert commentary: Such visual changes introduced by FIFA serve to elevate World Cup matches from mere sports competitions to the level of spectacular shows. It is natural that the unity of the entire squad, including substitutes, on the pitch during the anthem boosts the players' morale. We eagerly await our national anthem resonating in such a magnificent and beautiful format at the World Cup across the ocean!

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