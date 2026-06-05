Fenerbahçe President Sentenced to Two Years in Prison

·95·Sport
Fenerbahçe President Sentenced to Two Years in Prison

Turkish football has faced another shocking and scandalous controversy. Sadettin Saran, president of Istanbul's Fenerbahçe, one of the country's most prestigious clubs with a massive fan base, has been sentenced to two years in prison by a court ruling.

According to the latest breaking news from Turkish media, this harsh sentence was imposed because Saran illegally promoted gambling and encouraged the public to actively participate. It is worth noting that advertising banned gambling and toto games is considered a serious crime under Turkish law, carrying severe penalties. In this case, besides the club's head, his brother Kenan Saran was also found guilty and sentenced to imprisonment.

Accumulated Problems and Criminal Traces

According to sports experts and insiders, such a severe punishment for the Fenerbahçe executive is not just an isolated incident, but the logical outcome of problems that have been "accumulating" for a long time.

The Saran brothers had long been in the spotlight due to a series of suspicious financial issues, internal conflicts, and prolonged legal proceedings. This latest violation was the final straw for the justice system.

Dark Days for Turkish Football

Unfortunately, in recent years, Turkish football has been mentioned more for such negative events than for beautiful play on the pitch. The table below outlines the main factors contributing to the crisis in Turkish football:

Type of Problem

Negative Impact on Football

Match-fixing

Completely undermines the integrity of competitions and principles of sports justice

Promotion of Gambling and Toto

Leads to criminal liability for club officials and managers

Public Scandals

Seriously damages the reputation of clubs and Turkish football on the international stage

Recall that Turkish football is going through an extremely complex, tangled, and painful period marked by the exposure of such "match-fixing" and mass conflicts contrary to the spirit of sport. Time will tell how the imprisonment of the club's head will affect the team's future and internal atmosphere.

Zamin Commentary: The imprisonment of the president of a historic club like Fenerbahçe for promoting gambling is a slap in the face for all of Turkish football. The Istanbul giant may now face a major crisis not only in on-field competition but also in its management system. We hope that these dark clouds will dissipate soon, and our neighbors will return to clean and beautiful football.

Always follow the hottest events in European and continental football, sensational court cases, and exclusive analyses of your favorite teams' lives with us on Zamin pages!

FenerbahçeSadettin SaranTurkeyIstanbulKenan Saran
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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