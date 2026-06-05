Lamine Yamal Named La Liga Player of the Season

·92·Sport
Lamine Yamal Named La Liga Player of the Season

The Catalan club Barcelona and one of world football's brightest current phenomena have reached another major milestone in their career. According to an official statement from the La Liga press service, the Blaugrana's attacking winger and midfielder Lamine Yamal was declared the most skillful and unrivaled player of the concluded championship.

Despite his very young age, this talent has demonstrated true leadership qualities on the pitch, making an unparalleled contribution to Barcelona's victorious campaign in the past season.

Stunning Statistics and Defeated Rivals

At just 18 years old , the Spanish national team member recorded enviable statistics in La Liga. He became a real headache for opposing defenses in every match he played:

  • Matches played: 28 games

  • Goals scored: 16 goals

  • Assists: 12 key passes

In the race for this prestigious individual award, Lamine Yamal managed to leave behind the most famous stars of world football and heroes of the domestic championship. The list of nominees included the following skilled performers:

  • Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

  • Nicolas Pépé (Villarreal)

  • Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca)

  • Pablo Fornals (Betis)

Barcelona's Return to the Throne and League Standings

It is worth noting that Lamine Yamal's brilliance was no accident. Indeed, Barcelona once again claimed the Spanish title in the 2025/2026 season, taking the top spot on the podium. The Catalan giants delivered consistent performances throughout the season, leaving no room for opponents in fiercely contested matches.

The table below shows the final standings of the top three teams:

Club Name

Points Accumulated

Position and Gap

🥇 Barcelona

94 points

Spanish Champion

🥈 Real Madrid

86 points

8 points behind the leader

🥉 Villarreal

72 points

End of the Top Three

Expert Commentary: Even the most optimistic fans did not expect such a phenomenal star to emerge from the Barcelona academy after Messi. The 18-year-old youngster surpassing Mbappé to become La Liga's best player signals the start of a new 'Yamal era' in football history. His contribution to the Catalans' title win with an 8-point margin was invaluable.

Always follow the best events in European football, daily updates from the Spanish championship, and exclusive news about your favorite stars with us on Zamin pages!

Lamine YamalBarcelonaSpainReal MadridLa Liga
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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