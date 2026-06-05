Shakira and Burna Boy to Perform Anthem at 2026 World Cup Opening Ceremony

Only a few days remain until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the largest and most magnificent football celebration in history, eagerly awaited by the entire planet. The organizing committee of this global tournament, kicking off across the ocean, has prepared a real gift for fans. Global music superstar Shakira and Nigeria's renowned king of Afro-hit songs, Burna Boy, will become the main stars of the opening ceremony in Mexico City.

The famous artists will perform live for the first time in front of the general public and the thousands of fans gathered in the stadium, the song "Dai Dai" which serves as the official anthem of the World Cup. This composition has already generated significant interest among football fans.

Fast start: First heated clash at the "Azteca"

The official opening match of the World Cup and the magnificent show preceding it will take place this year on Thursday, June 11 at the legendary and historic "Azteca" Stadium in the Mexican capital. At this majestic arena, the national teams of Mexico, one of the tournament hosts, and South Africa (Republic of South Africa), representing the African continent, will face each other.

You can check the start time of the first group stage match in the table below:

Date and Day Home Teams Stadium Name Start Time (Tashkent Time) Thursday, June 11 Mexico — South Africa "Azteca" (Mexico City) At 23:59

Full World Cup Schedule and Final Night

This year's football World Championship differs fundamentally from previous tournaments in its scope and duration. The most important stages and phases of the competition include the following dates:

Group Stage Matches: Will last from June 11 to June 28. During this phase, fans will witness exciting and uncompromising games every day.

Play-off (Knockout) Stage: Starts on June 28, where defeated teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

Grand Final Match: The main match, where the name of the new world champion will be officially determined, is scheduled for July 19 of this year.

Background: Shakira's return to the World Cup anthem (after "Waka Waka" and "La La La") was one of FIFA's most correct and victorious moves. The new single "Dai Dai," sounding at the "Azteca" Stadium in Mexico, and the participation of Africa's brightest star Burna Boy will undoubtedly add special charm to the 2026 World Cup. The match, starting at midnight Tashkent time, will begin sleepless but incredibly enjoyable nights for Uzbek football fans.

Always follow the latest diaries of the FIFA World Cup taking place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, exclusive video reviews, star-studded shows, and hot news with us on the Zamin pages!