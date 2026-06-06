USA National Team: Chris Richards' Status and Weston McKennie's Plan

The USA men's national team is entering the final stage of preparation before the World Cup. Ahead of the friendly match against Germany, several important updates and unexpected meetings occurred at the team camp. Specifically, defender Chris Richards' physical condition is in question, while Weston McKennie is ready to transfer his excellent form from Juventus to the national team. This is reported by Goal.com news .

The team's training sessions in Chicago were filled with unique emotions. The sessions were held at the Chicago Fire club base, where a meeting with the team's former head coach Gregg Berhalter took place. Current head coach Mauricio Pochettino and the players warmly welcomed this meeting. For Sebastian Berhalter, in particular, it was an opportunity to reunite with his father.

Weston McKennie spoke at a press conference about his close relationship with Gregg Berhalter. "He is a wonderful person. I have gone to him with problems both on the field and in my personal life, I have even cried in front of him. We have shared difficult and wonderful moments together," emphasized the Juventus midfielder.

McKennie hopes to receive advice from his former coach before the upcoming World Cup. According to him, Berhalter has always remained a person ready to help. The national team members are currently focusing all their attention on the match against Germany, which will serve as a key test before the tournament.