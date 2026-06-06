Bayern Munich Initiates Negotiations for Ismael Saibari Transfer

Munich's Bayern club has entered into official negotiations for the transfer of PSV's attacking midfielder Ismael Saibari. According to reports, the transfer fee is expected to amount to 60 million euros. The Munich side's head coach, Vincent Kompany, has identified the 25-year-old footballer as a primary target for the summer transfer window. This was reported by Goal.com report .

According to Sky Sport, Bayern has already agreed on personal contract terms with the player until 2031. The German record champions are now negotiating the final fee with the Dutch club. PSV is demanding around 50-60 million euros for their star, as the Moroccan national team member's current contract runs until 2029.

Vincent Kompany views Saibari as a versatile weapon capable of playing in several attacking positions. The coach has highly rated the player's technical skills, speed, and physical condition. In the previous season, Ismael Saibari made 27 appearances for PSV, scoring 15 goals and providing 8 assists, making a huge contribution to the team's championship title.

If this transfer goes through, Saibari will become the fourth Moroccan footballer in Bayern's history, after Medhi Benatia, Noussair Mazraoui, and Adam Aznou. The Munich club's management aims to conclude negotiations before the start of the 2026 World Cup, as the player's price could rise significantly after the tournament.