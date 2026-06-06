FIFA President Gianni Infantino Wishes Luck to Uzbekistan National Team

A historic event long awaited by the Uzbekistan national team and millions of local football fans is finally coming true. Our country's main team qualified for the most prestigious football tournament in the world — the World Cup — for the first time in its history, delighting everyone. This huge success and the anticipated historic debut are receiving wide recognition not only in our country but also among the international football community.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also paid special attention to this historic achievement of the Uzbekistan national team and expressed his support for our representatives.

"Show the whole world what you are capable of!"

The FIFA President sent sincere and inspiring wishes to the Uzbek football family through his official social media pages. Infantino noted that Uzbekistan's entry onto the world football stage would be one of the brightest events of the World Cup:

"I sincerely wish the Uzbekistan national team good luck at the FIFA World Cup hosted by North America. I express my best wishes to the national team ahead of their historic debut at the world's biggest football show. I hope they will make millions of fans in their homeland proud, open a completely new chapter in the history of Uzbek football, and demonstrate their immense potential to the entire world."

World Cup 2026: Opponents Awaiting Our Representatives

It is worth noting that our compatriots face serious and exciting matches in this global tournament hosted by North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico). You can familiarize yourself with the group composition and future opponents of our representatives through the integrated table below:

Group Stage Opponent Teams Opponent Characteristics Opponent #1 Colombia A team with technical and fast-paced South American football. Opponent #2 Portugal One of Europe's strongest, grandest, and most experienced national teams. Opponent #3 DR Congo A physically strong team capable of delivering unexpected surprises.

Editorial Note: Such high respect shown by the head of FIFA to the Uzbekistan national team is a genuine international recognition of the reforms being carried out to develop football in our country. In this grand tournament taking place across the ocean, our players will demonstrate not only beautiful football but also the will and resilience of the Uzbek people. We wish our players passion and historic victories in matches against serious opponents like Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo. Forward, Uzbekistan!

Follow the latest details of the World Cup, the preparation process of the Uzbekistan national team, and the tournament diary with us on the Zamin pages!