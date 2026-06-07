England Defeats New Zealand: Harry Kane Scores Again

·91·Sport
England Defeats New Zealand: Harry Kane Scores Again

The England national team defeated New Zealand 1-0 in a friendly match ahead of the World Cup. In the game held in Tampa, team captain Harry Kane once again proved his importance. Thomas Tuchel's side dominated possession but struggled to finish their attacks. According to Goal.com reports .

In stoppage time of the first half, Harry Kane skillfully placed a pass from Djed Spence into the bottom corner of the net. This goal decided the outcome of the match. Although Marcus Rashford showed flashes of brilliance, England struggled to create chances against the opponent ranked 85th in the FIFA rankings.

In the second half, Thomas Tuchel completely refreshed the lineup, but these changes did not yield the expected results. In particular, Ivan Toney seemed unready to replace the main striker. After Kane left the pitch, the attacking potential of the 'Three Lions' dropped significantly, which naturally concerns the coaching staff.

England will now play their next friendly against Costa Rica. Experts believe that Thomas Tuchel should rest key players like Harry Kane before the crucial match against Croatia and give opportunities to other players. For Manchester City defender John Stones, playing 45 minutes after injuries was a positive sign.

EnglandHarry KaneThomas TuchelManchester CityFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

James Rodriguez Apologizes to Colombian President's DaughterJames Rodriguez Apologizes to Colombian President's DaughterToday, 03:37Andoni Iraola Discusses Key Objectives at LiverpoolAndoni Iraola Discusses Key Objectives at LiverpoolToday, 03:30Rodri Recalls His Days Playing Under GuardiolaRodri Recalls His Days Playing Under GuardiolaToday, 03:23Germany national team defeats USA in friendly matchGermany national team defeats USA in friendly matchToday, 03:16Bernardo Silva Could Continue His Career at Real MadridBernardo Silva Could Continue His Career at Real MadridToday, 03:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed