England Defeats New Zealand: Harry Kane Scores Again

The England national team defeated New Zealand 1-0 in a friendly match ahead of the World Cup. In the game held in Tampa, team captain Harry Kane once again proved his importance. Thomas Tuchel's side dominated possession but struggled to finish their attacks. According to Goal.com reports .

In stoppage time of the first half, Harry Kane skillfully placed a pass from Djed Spence into the bottom corner of the net. This goal decided the outcome of the match. Although Marcus Rashford showed flashes of brilliance, England struggled to create chances against the opponent ranked 85th in the FIFA rankings.

In the second half, Thomas Tuchel completely refreshed the lineup, but these changes did not yield the expected results. In particular, Ivan Toney seemed unready to replace the main striker. After Kane left the pitch, the attacking potential of the 'Three Lions' dropped significantly, which naturally concerns the coaching staff.

England will now play their next friendly against Costa Rica. Experts believe that Thomas Tuchel should rest key players like Harry Kane before the crucial match against Croatia and give opportunities to other players. For Manchester City defender John Stones, playing 45 minutes after injuries was a positive sign.