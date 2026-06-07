Deschamps Responds to Reports of Michael Olise’s Move to Real Madrid

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Deschamps Responds to Reports of Michael Olise’s Move to Real Madrid

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps addressed the transfer rumors surrounding Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise. In an interview with the Spanish outlet Marca, the expert shared his thoughts on the 24-year-old talent from the German record champions. Recently, reports have emerged linking Olise with Real Madrid. According to Goal.com reports .

Florentino Pérez, who is vying for the Real Madrid presidency, and his rival Enrique Riquelme are making various transfer promises to gain member support. Reports suggest that if re-elected, Pérez is ready to offer €150 million for Olise. Didier Deschamps emphasized that he is not surprised by such interest, given the player's outstanding performances last season.

"I can imagine he has offers from other clubs as well. I have no doubt he can perform at a high level in other teams, just as he does for Bayern or the France national team. Olise is a shining star and one of the best footballers in the world. He does not like media attention; for him, actions on the pitch are more important," said the 57-year-old coach.

Nevertheless, Deschamps refrained from advising his protégé on his future. According to him, the footballer must make his own decision on whether to stay at Bayern or change his environment. "If I were in Kompany's or the club president's place, I would be very happy for him to stay in the team," he added.

For reference, Michael Olise’s contract with Bayern is valid until 2029. The Munich club's management has repeatedly stated that the 24-year-old winger will not be sold in the upcoming transfer window.

Michael OliseReal MadridBayern MunichDidier DeschampsTransfers
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Deschamps Responds to Reports of Michael Olise’s Move to Real Madrid – Zamin.uz, 07.06.2026