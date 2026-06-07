Estevao Willian on Missing 2026 World Cup: 'I Cried in My Parents' Arms'

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Estevao Willian on Missing 2026 World Cup: 'I Cried in My Parents' Arms'

Chelsea's young star Estevao Willian spoke openly about the severe injury that shattered his dream of playing for the Brazil national team at the 2026 World Cup. The 19-year-old talent was certain to be included in the 'Seleção' squad under Carlo Ancelotti, but a serious muscle problem prevented his debut on the world stage. According to Goal.com reports .

The young forward had participated in all qualifying matches and was expected to become a key figure in the tournament hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada. However, an injury sustained during the match against Manchester United in the English Premier League changed everything. 'Playing in the World Cup is a dream come true, everyone wants that. Especially since I was part of the whole process, it caused great sorrow in my heart,' he told ESPN.

Estevao recalled the moments when he realized the severity of the situation. The Chelsea medical staff called his family to deliver the news. Examinations revealed that the footballer had suffered a complete rupture of the hamstring. 'When the doctor asked me to bring my parents to hear the results, I sensed something was wrong. I was in shock when I heard it was a grade four injury,' the player added.

This injury was costly not only for the player but also for the club. Estevao could not assist Chelsea's interim manager Calum MacFarlane at the end of the season. The Brazilian winger also missed the FA Cup final lost to Manchester City. As a result, the London club failed to secure any European competition spots for the next season.

ChelseaEstevao WillianBrazil2026 World CupFootball
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