Premier League Giant Could Snatch Bayern Munich's Target Defender

Bayern Munich is facing serious competition from Premier League clubs in the race for PSG defender Emmanuel Mbemba. According to the BBC, London's Arsenal has also joined the race to sign the 18-year-old talent and has submitted an initial inquiry to the Parisian club. This is reported by Goal.com report .

Mbemba's contract with the French capital club expires at the end of June, allowing him to leave as a free agent. Although PSG management wants to extend the contract, the footballer, a two-time member of the France U19 national team, appears to have decided to move to a new club in the summer.

Bayern is closely monitoring the situation of this versatile footballer who plays well with his left foot and can operate both as a center-back and a left-back. The Munich club needs to strengthen its defensive line, as players like Min-Jae Kim and Hiroki Ito are expected to leave the team during the summer transfer window.

Signing Mbemba would kill two birds with one stone for Bayern: he would not only compete with Alphonso Davies but also fill the defensive gap left by the potential departures of Kim and Ito. According to a report by L'Equipe earlier this year, the German record champions had a good chance of securing Mbemba, but Bayer 04 Leverkusen has also entered the race.

If this transfer does not materialize, Bayern is considering Benfica defender Tomás Araújo as an alternative candidate. According to Sky, the Portuguese center-back remains on the Munich club's shortlist.