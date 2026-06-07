Juventus Strengthening Attack Line with Alexander Sørloth and Randal Kolo Muani

Turin's Juventus club has become active in the transfer market with the aim of radically renewing its attacking line before the new season. The "Bianconeri" management considers the transfer of Atlético Madrid striker Alexander Sørloth a priority, after which they will focus on signing PSG star Randal Kolo Muani. Negotiations with the Norwegian striker have concluded positively, and he has agreed to a four-year contract with the Turin club worth 4 million euros per year. This is reported by Goal.com report .

Currently, an agreement on the transfer fee with Atlético Madrid remains to be reached. The Spanish club is demanding more than 30 million euros for their forward. Nevertheless, given the good relations between the two clubs and the factor of Nico González, who spent last season on loan in Madrid, this deal is expected to be facilitated.

Furthermore, Juventus plans to bring PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani back into their ranks. The French footballer previously played on loan in Turin, managing to score 10 goals in 22 matches. The Parisians are asking for 40 million euros for the striker but have indicated willingness to compromise on payment terms.

The need to purchase strikers is linked to the unsuccessful conclusion of negotiations on extending the contract with Dušan Vlahović. The Serbian national team member will leave the club as a free agent at the end of June. The parties failed to agree on salary: Vlahović demanded 8 million euros, while the club stated it could not offer more than 6 million euros.

The club is making changes not only in attack but also in defense and the goalkeeping line. After the transfer of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson did not materialize, Juventus turned its attention to Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Head coach Luciano Spalletti aims to strengthen the squad in all aspects to reclaim the Serie A title in the new season.