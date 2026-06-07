Roy Keane Advises Harry Kane: Play Smart at the World Cup

Roy Keane has advised England captain Harry Kane to curb his playmaking instincts and stay in the attacking line to win the World Cup. Although the captain secured a narrow victory against New Zealand, the expert emphasized that tactical discipline would be decisive in the tournament's harsh climate. According to Goal.com reports .

While the Bayern star has received much praise for dropping into midfield to organize play, Keane believes such habits could be detrimental in a major tournament held in summer heat. In his opinion, Kane's primary task should be finishing attacks, not creativity.

Following the team's 1-0 victory under Thomas Tuchel, Keane stated that the 32-year-old striker must trust other creative players in the squad and maintain his role as the central attacker. Given the demanding climate conditions of the World Cup, Kane's excessive movement could lead to premature fatigue.

Keane said in an interview with ITV: "He is now an experienced player who has learned a lot in Champions League matches for Bayern. He needs to be smart about his position. Even in the goal-scoring situation, there were many New Zealand defenders, but he simply appeared in the right place. It is surprising that he was given so much space."

The expert emphasized that Kane's world-class finishing is England's greatest asset and should not be wasted on tasks other players can perform. Keane urged the captain to wait patiently for opportunities rather than dropping into midfield to look for the ball. "If England wants to win a major trophy, Kane must be the key figure," he added.