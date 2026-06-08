Netherlands Officially Announces Starting Lineup Against Uzbekistan

Today, the Uzbekistan national team, managed by Fabio Cannavaro, will play another important friendly match as part of their preparation for the World Cup. The 'White Wolves' will face the Netherlands national team, one of the strongest and most prestigious teams in European football.

This match is a serious test for Uzbekistan before the World Cup. The Netherlands stands out with its fast attacks, physically strong players, control in midfield, and high-level individual skills.

The starting lineup of the 'Flying Dutchmen' has been announced before the match. The Netherlands national team will take the field against Uzbekistan with the following players:

Goalkeeper:

Verbruggen

Defenders:

Van Dijk Van Hecke Van de Ven Dumfries

Midfielders:

Gravenberch Reijnders Frenkie de Jong

Forwards:

Gakpo Malen Simons

Substitutes:

Flekken, Ruff, Aké, Brobbey, Hatet, Kluivert, Koopmeiners, Lang, Memphis, De Roon, Teun, Quinten Timber, Weghorst, Wiffer.

Looking at the Netherlands squad, it is clear that the team is taking the field with a very strong and balanced lineup. Virgil van Dijk leads the defense. His experience, aerial dominance, and positioning skills will be a major test for Uzbekistan's attackers.

Activity from Dumfries and Van de Ven is expected on the wings. Dumfries, in particular, is known for joining the attack. Therefore, Uzbekistan's wing-backs must act very cautiously and disciplined in this area.

In midfield, players like Frenkie de Jong, Gravenberch, and Reijnders will try to control the center of the pitch. This trio plays a crucial role for the Netherlands in retaining possession, setting the tempo, and initiating attacks.

Gakpo, Malen, and Simons operate in the attacking line. They stand out with their speed, technique, and ability to create danger around the penalty area. It will not be easy for the Uzbek defense to handle this trio.

This match will be a real big test for Fabio Cannavaro's students before the World Cup. In the game against a rival like the Netherlands, our team's defensive organization, midfield battle, fast counter-attacks, and mental readiness will be put to the test.

The Uzbekistan national team is on the verge of participating in the World Cup for the first time. Therefore, every friendly match, especially against such strong opponents, is very important. This match allows our team to identify weaknesses, strengthen strengths, and gain necessary experience before the World Cup.

Fans expect a brave performance, organized defense, and worthy resistance from the 'White Wolves' in today's match. The Netherlands squad is very strong, but it is precisely such games that toughen the team before major tournaments and reveal the players' true potential.