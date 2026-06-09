Darwin Nunez Could Make Surprise Free Return to Liverpool

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Darwin Nunez Could Make Surprise Free Return to Liverpool

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has become a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with Saudi club Al-Hilal. This unexpected development opens the door for a return to Liverpool. The Merseysiders have been offered the chance to re-sign their former player without a transfer fee to strengthen their attacking line. According to Goal.com reports .

Darwin Nunez moved to the Saudi Pro League last summer, but his career in the Middle East ended earlier than expected. Reports suggest that after Karim Benzema joined the team, Nunez was unable to register due to restrictions on foreign players. The 26-year-old striker is now close to returning to the Premier League.

Liverpool may currently face a shortage of strikers, as squad member Hugo Ekitike has suffered a serious injury and will be out for a long period. Therefore, the club's management and new manager Andoni Iraola find the Darwin Nunez option very attractive. It is emphasized that Nunez's speed and physical condition fit Iraola's high-intensity style of play.

Not only Liverpool, but also clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle are interested in the former striker. However, Nunez himself is inclined to return to Anfield. During his previous stint at Liverpool, he scored 25 goals and provided 16 assists in the Premier League. If the transfer goes through, it will be one of the most sensational returns of the season.

LiverpoolDarwin NunezTransfersPremier LeagueAl-Hilal
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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