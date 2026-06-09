Real Madrid Preparing to Sign Nico Schlotterbeck from Borussia

·10·Sport
Real Madrid Preparing to Sign Nico Schlotterbeck from Borussia

The hidden and fierce battle among grand clubs in the European transfer market is entering a new phase. Real Madrid, one of the most powerful clubs in Spanish and world football, is seriously considering the opportunity to sign Nico Schlotterbeck, a skilled and fast defender from Borussia Dortmund and the German national team. The famous and influential German Bild newspaper reports in its latest exclusive information that the Madrid club aims to strengthen its defensive line specifically with this talented footballer.

The source particularly emphasizes that the unique playing style of the 26-year-old German defender has greatly appealed to Jose Mourinho, the experienced specialist expected to take charge of the 'Royal Club' in the near future. The Portuguese 'Special One' manager plans to fundamentally renew and reform the defensive line at the Madrid giant and has demanded that the management sign Schlotterbeck. The Madrid club has already started direct communication and negotiations with the talented footballer and intends to send an official transfer offer to Dortmund representatives soon. According to insiders, Nico himself has not hidden from those close to him that he very much wants to continue his career wearing the Real Madrid jersey.

It is reported that the current employment contract of the promising footballer with Borussia Dortmund contains certain clauses related to his participation in the World Cup and his performance results. If these conditions are met, the transfer value may increase further. Currently, without any additional bonuses, Schlotterbeck's net transfer fee is estimated at around 50 to 60 million euros. The Madrid giant is fully prepared to pay this amount.

Always follow Jose Mourinho's new tactical revolutions at Real Madrid, Nico Schlotterbeck's potential move to La Liga, and the latest exclusive transfer news in world football with us on the Zamin pages!

Real MadridBorussia DortmundNico SchlotterbeckJose MourinhoBild
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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