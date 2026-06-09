Another major and unexpected statement has emerged in the heat of the European football transfer window. Michael Olise, the skilled and speedy winger of Munich's Bayern, will not be joining Real Madrid during the current summer transfer window. Fabrizio Romano, one of the most reliable and well-known insiders in world football, has definitively denied the recent rumors circulating on social media about Olise's potential move to the Madrid giants. According to him, despite the German machine's willingness to spend a fantastic sum of 150 million euros for the French star, they are not ready to easily let go of their key player.

According to exclusive information from the source, the Munich club's management considers the talented attacker one of the central figures in their long-term strategic project for the coming years. Therefore, regardless of how large and massive financial offers arrive on the transfer market, Bayern has no plans to sell him. Previously, the legendary and honorary president of the German club, Uli Hoeneß, also expressed a similarly firm position, emphasizing that any transfer deal that would weaken the team sportingly would be completely illogical and pointless for the Munich giants.

Furthermore, the most important aspect of the situation is that Michael Olise himself has no desire to leave Munich in his personal plans. The member of the France national team feels very comfortable in every way in the Bundesliga and in the beautiful city of Munich, Germany. He is extremely satisfied with having fully adapted to the team's internal environment and playing one of the leading roles in the club's tactics.

Earlier, international media cited Real Madrid's serious interest in Olise as primarily driven by the desire to strengthen the right wing of their attack line. However, following Fabrizio Romano's latest statement, the probability of such a transfer bomb exploding and materializing is now assessed as very low, at least until the summer of 2026. It is now certain that Munich fans will see their beloved star at the Allianz Arena in the new season as well.

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