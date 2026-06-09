Declan Rice Highlights Flaws in Kobbie Mainoo’s Game

·6·Sport
Declan Rice Highlights Flaws in Kobbie Mainoo’s Game

Arsenal star Declan Rice is skeptical about Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo’s off-the-ball efficiency. Although the young talent aimed to start alongside Rice in the England national team’s World Cup squad, questions have arisen regarding his defensive movements. According to Goal.com reports .

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick plans to overhaul the midfield line next season to fully unlock Mainoo’s attacking potential. While the coach praised Mainoo’s defensive performance in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea in April, Declan Rice is reportedly concerned about some of the young player’s defensive errors.

To strengthen the team’s play, Carrick has chosen the successful trio of Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Joao Neves from Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League as a model. Although Manchester United plans to stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation, the aim is to give Mainoo more freedom behind Bruno Fernandes and encourage him to penetrate deeper into the opponent’s penalty area.

To implement these tactical changes, the 'Red Devils' have reached a £38 million agreement for the transfer of Brazilian defensive midfielder Ederson from Atalanta. Ederson’s arrival will allow Mainoo to shed defensive responsibilities and focus more on attack. Meanwhile, the club is preparing to part ways with veteran Casemiro.

Mainoo recently signed a new five-year contract with the club, but he must improve his off-the-ball efficiency, which drew criticism from Rice, to secure a place in the England national team’s starting lineup. Manchester United will now focus entirely on finalizing the squad before the new season.

Manchester UnitedDeclan RiceKobbie MainooTransfersEngland
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