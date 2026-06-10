Chelsea Will Not Sell These Seven Players in the Summer Transfer Window

·7·Sport
Chelsea Will Not Sell These Seven Players in the Summer Transfer Window

As intense battles begin in the European transfer market, London's Chelsea, one of the most famous giants of Foggy Albion, has made a decisive move to retain its squad and strengthen the foundation for the future. The 'Blues' aim not to consider any financial offers from other clubs for a number of key and promising players during the current summer transfer window. According to the latest exclusive information from renowned insider and journalist Simon Johnson, the London club's management has declared seven stars of the team 'untouchable'.

The source specifically notes that the 'Blues' have absolutely no intention of selling these talented individuals, regardless of the astronomical sums offered. The following players are included in the list of untouchable footballers protected from any transfer offers:

  • Team captain and mainstay Reece James;

  • Attacking star who became a real sensation last season Cole Palmer;

  • The 'engine' in the center of the pitch Moisés Caicedo;

  • Young pillar of the defensive line Levi Colwill;

  • Skilled player regarded as the future of the team Estevão;

  • Attacking and agile João Pedro;

  • Also, promising defender and academy graduate Josh Acheampong.

The London aristocrats' firm and resilient stance in the transfer market is certainly not without reason. It is worth noting that recently, Spanish specialist Xabi Alonso, who caused a huge stir in the football world with his miracles at Bayer Leverkusen, was appointed as Chelsea's new head coach.

The talented coach signed a long-term strategic contract with the London giant until June 30, 2030. According to the contract terms, the Spanish specialist will officially assume his responsible duties at Stamford Bridge starting July 1 of this year. It is precisely due to Alonso's demands and new project that the seven footballers mentioned above have been designated as the cornerstone of the team's new era. London fans expect only championships and beautiful football from Chelsea in the new season.

Always follow Xabi Alonso's new tactical revolutions at Chelsea, the 'Blues'' moves in the summer transfer market, and the latest exclusive news on English football with us on the Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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