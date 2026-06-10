The battle to strengthen squads between European giants and mid-table clubs is heating up in the transfer market. Artem Dovbyk, the talented Ukrainian striker playing for the famous Italian club Roma, has become the subject of serious interest from Villarreal, a prominent representative of Spain's La Liga. This was reported exclusively by Marca , citing its sources, one of the most authoritative and reliable publications in the Spanish sports world. This transfer news suggests that another interesting move could soon take place in La Liga.

According to exclusive information from the source, the management and coaching staff of Villarreal, known as the 'Yellow Submarine' in the transfer world, aim to significantly strengthen the team's attacking line before the new season. In this regard, they view the 28-year-old Ukrainian top scorer as the most suitable and worthy candidate and have expressed strong interest in finalizing his transfer. Importantly, Dovbyk is no stranger to Spanish football. He previously played for the famous Girona club and has extensive experience with La Liga's playing style, tactics, and internal environment.

Another notable aspect of the situation is that Artem Dovbyk himself is fully prepared to leave Roma this summer transfer window. This is because the talented footballer was not included in the 'Wolves'' strategic plans and tactical schemes for the new season. The Roman club's head coach decided to form the attacking line with other players.

For reference, during the completed season, the Ukrainian striker had the opportunity to take the field in a total of 18 matches for Roma across all official tournaments. In these games, he scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists to his teammates. Now, he is determined to revive his career in the Spanish championship, which is dear to him, and demonstrate his scoring prowess again for Villarreal.

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