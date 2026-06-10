Josko Gvardiol rejects Bayern offer and extends contract with Manchester City

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol has decided to commit his future to Manchester City. This decision comes as an unexpected blow to Bayern Munich, who were planning to strengthen their defensive line during the summer transfer window. Despite interest from the Munich side, the 24-year-old prefers to stay at the Etihad Stadium and remain a cornerstone of the team under the new management. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Gvardiol, whose current contract runs until 2028, was on the radar of many European giants. However, the Manchester City board considers him an 'untouchable' asset and is unwilling to sell him to a direct rival in the Champions League. According to The Athletic, the atmosphere within the club is positive, and the player has fully adapted to life in England.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl had identified Gvardiol as a primary target to reform the team's defense. They tried to convince the Croatian defender to play alongside Harry Kane, but the allure of the Premier League and stability in Manchester outweighed the German club's offer. The player is valued for his ability to perform effectively both as a center-back and a left-back.

For Enzo Maresca, who is expected to take charge of the team after Pep Guardiola, Gvardiol's stay is crucial. The Croatian defender is expected to play a central role in the new manager's tactical schemes. Despite suffering a serious injury in the 2025-26 season, Gvardiol managed to make 25 appearances, recording 2 goals and 5 assists.

Manchester City has been implementing a squad rejuvenation strategy over the last 18 months. Gvardiol is a key face of this project. The signing of a new contract signals the club's serious intent to remain at the pinnacle of English football even after the managerial change.