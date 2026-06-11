Santiago Gimenez's crisis at Milan: Borgetti explains the reasons for his struggles

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Santiago Gimenez's crisis at Milan: Borgetti explains the reasons for his struggles

Santiago Gimenez has failed to score a single goal in Serie A for Milan during the 2025-26 season. Legendary Mexican striker Jared Borgetti explained the reasons for his compatriot's struggles in an interview with GOAL. Despite club-level difficulties and transfer rumors, the 25-year-old forward aims to shine at the upcoming home World Cup. This is reported by Goal.com .

Gimenez moved to the San Siro in February 2025 following a prolific spell at Feyenoord. In the Netherlands, he scored 65 goals in 105 matches, managing over 20 goals in each full season. Although many top European clubs, including Premier League teams, showed interest, he chose Milan, the club he supported as a child.

Despite scoring his first six goals after arriving in Italy, Gimenez could not fully adapt to the new environment. Experts initially attributed this to the adaptation process, but injuries further complicated the situation. The powerful striker missed five months of his first full season in Italy due to injuries. As a result, he was limited to just one goal in the Coppa Italia during the completed campaign.

Currently, Milan is undergoing major changes: head coach Massimiliano Allegri is leaving, and the future of several key players is in doubt. Jared Borgetti says about Gimenez's situation: “Unfortunately, the year in Italy was not successful for Santiago, but it is not entirely his fault. The injury prevented him from finding consistency and fighting for a starting spot.”

According to Borgetti, the team's overall performance did not help the striker either. “Milan did not play well this season, and when the team plays poorly, it is difficult for any player to stand out. Gimenez is a striker who depends on the team's play. His decline is linked to both himself and the team's overall state,” added the legendary footballer.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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