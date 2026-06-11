Cristiano Ronaldo has a tough game: Portugal narrowly beats Nigeria

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Cristiano Ronaldo has a tough game: Portugal narrowly beats Nigeria

The Portugal national team secured a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in their final warm-up match ahead of the 2026 World Cup. In the match held in Leiria, 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo was in the spotlight, but the legendary striker failed to show his usual efficiency and missed several clear chances. This is reported by Goal.com .

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star remains a key figure in Roberto Martinez's squad, but his 65 minutes on the pitch were marked by frustration. Ronaldo missed a header from a Nelson Semedo cross in the 9th minute and later sent a shot from inside the penalty area off target. This performance has sparked debates among fans and experts regarding his starting spot in the upcoming tournament.

Nevertheless, head coach Roberto Martinez emphasized that the captain's extended time on the pitch was part of a planned strategy. Despite eight substitutions at halftime, Ronaldo remained the only outfield player to stay on the pitch for the second half. According to Martinez, this is part of a specific plan to prepare the striker's physical condition for the demanding group stage matches.

Pedro Neto opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, but Akor Adams equalized just before the break. The Nigeria national team, despite missing stars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, put up a serious fight against Portugal. The match was decided in the 75th minute by substitute Francisco Conceicao, whose precise strike from the right wing secured the win.

Thus, the Portugal national team heads to the World Cup in North America with another 2-1 victory, similar to their game against Chile. Although the team won, Ronaldo's form and his goal drought remain the main topics of discussion.

FootballPortugalCristiano RonaldoWorld CupRoberto Martinez
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