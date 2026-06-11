José Mourinho intervenes in Bernardo Silva transfer: Real Madrid the main contender

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José Mourinho intervenes in Bernardo Silva transfer: Real Madrid the main contender

Real Madrid's future head coach José Mourinho has drastically changed the situation in the race for Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese tactician has made the free-agent midfielder his primary target for the summer transfer window. Reports suggest that after receiving direct guarantees from his compatriot, Silva has halted negotiations with Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to AS, the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager is insisting on bringing the 31-year-old playmaker to the Santiago Bernabéu. The player, who became a free agent after a successful nine-year spell at Manchester City, had long been in contact with Barcelona. However, Florentino Pérez and the Madrid leadership decided to join the financial race for the veteran midfielder based on Mourinho's tactical plans.

In an interview following the match between Portugal and Chile, Bernardo Silva denied rumors that he had reached an agreement with Barcelona. "I haven't made a decision yet. I want to play for a club where I feel needed and can contribute. Barcelona is one of the options, but I haven't reached a final conclusion," the player emphasized.

According to reports, agent Jorge Mendes proposed the Mourinho and Silva package to the Real Madrid board two months ago. The club's management gave the green light to this transfer after resolving the coaching situation in May. The Madrid side believes Silva's team spirit is ideal for strengthening the atmosphere in the dressing room.

In a conversation with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Jorge Mendes confirmed that negotiations will continue throughout the summer. According to the agent, Bernardo Silva will make a final decision regarding his future after the World Cup. For now, Real Madrid has overtaken Barcelona in the race and has become the favorite.

Real MadridBarcelonaJosé MourinhoBernardo SilvaTransfers
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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