FIFA to Introduce Revolutionary New Rules Against Time-Wasting

As the intense matches of the 2026 World Cup in North America continue and our national team prepares for its historic journey, FIFA is preparing global innovations aimed at further enhancing the appeal of the beautiful game. One of the most painful problems causing justified fan frustration during football matches—time-wasting and artificial slowing of the game's tempo—is set to be addressed with strict measures. Spain's influential and popular El Mundo reports that the organization led by Gianni Infantino plans to implement a series of revolutionary regulations that will fundamentally change the world of football in the near future.

Insiders reveal that the new rules will not only extend the effective playing time of matches but also ensure dynamism and speed on the pitch. The following key changes are expected within this project:

A strict '5-second' limit for goalkeepers and throw-ins

It will now be strictly forbidden for goalkeepers of the team currently in the lead to 'steal' seconds when putting the ball back into play. If a goalkeeper spends more than five seconds during a goal kick (after a goal or when the ball leaves the pitch), the referee will stop the game and unexpectedly award a corner kick to the opposing team. This is undoubtedly a very serious warning for goalkeepers.

A similar strict and rapid procedure will apply to throw-ins. If the player holding the ball cannot throw it back into play within the designated five-second period, the right to take the throw-in will automatically pass to the opposing team. These rules will force players to act very quickly and alertly on the pitch.

1-minute limit against 'injury simulation'

Another situation that frustrates football fans the most is when players lie on the pitch to waste time toward the end of a match. FIFA has finally found a highly rational and fair solution to this problem. According to the new rule, if a referee is forced to stop the game due to a player's injury, that player must leave the pitch after receiving medical attention.

The most important aspect is that they must remain off the pitch for at least one minute. Only after this mandatory period has fully elapsed can the player return to the green pitch with the referee's permission to rejoin the match. This rule restores justice by punishing players who artificially simulate injuries and ensuring their team plays with a numerical disadvantage for one minute.

Analysts believe these rules will be one of the biggest reforms in football history, guaranteeing that matches become more intense, goal-rich, and, most importantly, entertaining. We will see which tournament FIFA chooses to officially implement these revolutionary changes.

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