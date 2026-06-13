Does Micky van de Ven need to leave Tottenham to become the best in the world?

Former Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld shared his thoughts on Dutchman Micky van de Ven. According to him, the 25-year-old defender has all the qualities to become one of the best in the world, but he does not necessarily need to leave the London club to achieve this. This is reported by Goal.com .

Micky van de Ven joined Tottenham from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023. Known for his high speed, the defender quickly adapted to the level of the English Premier League. He has already played nearly 100 matches for the team across all competitions.

Although the club's results in recent seasons have been inconsistent, Van de Ven's individual performance continues to grow. Alderweireld noted that the player's speed allows him to cover large gaps in the back line and win one-on-one duels, which is crucial for modern football.

“He has the potential to be the best central defender in the world. Of course, it is difficult to maintain a high level when the team is not playing well, but he must continue to work on himself. I hope he stays at Tottenham and further improves his skills right here,” added Alderweireld.

With the transfer market about to open, several top European clubs are reportedly interested in the Dutch defender. However, Tottenham's management is not keen on letting their key defender go.