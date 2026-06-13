Jermaine Jenas on his BBC sacking: I lost everything

·2·Sport
Jermaine Jenas on his BBC sacking: I lost everything

Former Tottenham and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas has spoken openly about how his dismissal from the BBC has severely impacted his personal and professional life. The former pundit admitted he lost everything after his contract was terminated following an internal investigation into inappropriate messages sent to colleagues. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

BBC management ended their partnership with the 43-year-old Jenas after it was discovered he had sent inappropriate digital and text messages to female colleagues on "The One Show". As a result, he lost his roles on high-profile programs like "Match of the Day" and "BBC Radio 5 Live", causing serious damage to his media career.

Appearing on ITV's "Good Morning Britain", Jenas emphasized that the scandal also devastated his family life. "I effectively lost everything—my job, my family, everything was taken away from me. It's not for me to judge the punishment, but that's how it turned out. I put myself aside and thought about what I forced my children and my wife Ellie to go through," said the former footballer.

Jenas added that he takes full responsibility for his actions and has apologized to all involved parties. He admitted to abusing his position of power and stated that this was primarily an issue of marital infidelity. For context, a few months after the scandal, his wife Ellie Penfold ended their 16-year relationship.

The former footballer stated that he accepts the criticism directed at him and will not try to justify himself to the public, though he hopes for an opportunity to rebuild his professional career in the future.

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