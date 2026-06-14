Vitaliy Denisov assesses Uzbekistan's chances at the World Cup

Vitaliy Denisov, the former Uzbekistan international who won the Russian league title with Lokomotiv Moscow, shared his thoughts on the Uzbekistan national team's participation in the 2026 World Cup. He discussed the team's mood ahead of the historic tournament, their group stage prospects, and the role of key players.

The Uzbekistan national team is participating in the World Cup finals for the first time in its history. This is a monumental event not only for the players but for the entire nation. The team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, will face Portugal, Colombia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Group K.

Vitaliy Denisov noted that all eyes in Uzbekistan are currently on the national team. The team's qualification for the World Cup has sparked great joy among the people.

"Everyone in the country is following the Uzbekistan national team. The team has reached such a major tournament for the first time. Everyone is very happy," said Denisov.

The former footballer also spoke specifically about fan support. He mentioned that some fans have traveled to the USA by car to boost their support for the team. Denisov emphasized that there are many Uzbeks in America and that the team will receive serious backing there.

"Some fans have traveled to the USA by car to increase attention for the team. The national team will be strongly supported in the USA. Whenever I have been there, I have always met our compatriots," he said.

This factor could be a huge psychological boost for the Uzbekistan team. For a side participating in the World Cup for the first time, the trust, support, and prayers of the fans are vital. While 11 players take the pitch, they carry the hopes of an entire nation behind them.

Denisov was also asked if Uzbekistan is capable of advancing from the group. He said he really wants them to, but acknowledged the task will not be easy.

"I would really like that, but it won't be easy. I hope the boys keep their composure and perform at a high level. Colombia has a strong squad and is a very difficult opponent," said Denisov.

Indeed, the group stage will be full of serious tests for Uzbekistan. Colombia is a team composed of technically and physically strong players with high individual skill. Portugal is one of Europe's most star-studded teams. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is also a dangerous opponent with physically robust, fast, and combative players.

Therefore, small details will be decisive in every match. The result of the first game could significantly impact the team's subsequent morale. Denisov specifically emphasized that the clash against Colombia will be difficult.

The former defender also shared his thoughts on the leaders of the Uzbekistan national team. In his view, psychology will be one of the decisive factors in this tournament, as most of the players are participating in a competition of this level for the first time.

"Here, first and foremost, psychology will be of decisive importance. Most of the national team members are playing in a tournament of this level for the first time," said Denisov.

The pressure at the World Cup will be immense. The scrutiny of millions of fans, strong opponents, a new environment, and huge responsibility require not only physical preparation but also mental stability from the players. In this regard, the role of experienced players is crucial.

Denisov mentioned Abdukodir Khusanov as one of the leaders of the national team. He believes that despite his youth, Khusanov is already gaining great experience and the environment at Manchester City is having a positive impact on his development.

"Despite his youth, Abdukodir Khusanov is one of the leaders of the national team. The experience he has gained at Manchester City is paying off. He helps the team psychologically," said the former footballer.

For Khusanov, this World Cup will be an opportunity to showcase himself on the big stage. The experience gained in English football, under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, could prove useful for the defender at the World Cup. He must help the team with defensive reliability, determination in duels, and composure in the backline.

Denisov also emphasized that Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev need to demonstrate their leadership qualities. Both players play a major role in the national team's attacks.

"Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev need to show their leadership qualities," said Denisov.

Eldor Shomurodov is one of the most experienced strikers on the national team. His experience in European football, his fighting spirit on the pitch, and his ability to inspire the team are of great importance to Uzbekistan. Abbosbek Fayzullayev, with his creativity, quick decision-making, and non-standard movements in attack, can cause problems for the opponent's defense.

The Uzbekistan national team will play its first World Cup match against Colombia on June 18. The match will take place at the famous Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and will kick off at 7:00 AM Tashkent time. This game will be the first step for the "White Wolves" at the World Cup.

In the second round, Fabio Cannavaro's charges will face Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, on June 23 at 10:00 PM. This clash is expected to be one of the most interesting encounters not only for Uzbekistan fans but for the entire football community.

The final group match will be held on June 28 at 4:30 AM against the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The African team is considered dangerous due to its squad of physically strong, fast, and combative players.

Vitaliy Denisov's thoughts show that Uzbekistan's participation in the World Cup is already a historic event. However, the task on the pitch is still ahead. Advancing from the group will not be easy, but in football, fighting spirit, belief, and proper preparation can change many things.

Fans expect one thing from the national team: to fight until the end in every match, play with heart, and defend the honor of Uzbekistan worthily. As Denisov said, psychology is very important at this level. If the players can overcome the pressure and show their game, the "White Wolves" can leave a worthy impression at the World Cup.