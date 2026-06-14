Germany kicks off 2026 World Cup with a massive win: Curaçao routed

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Germany kicks off 2026 World Cup with a massive win: Curaçao routed

The group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially begun. Germany, one of the tournament favorites, faced debutants Curaçao and secured a dominant 7-1 victory. Julian Nagelsmann's side displayed complete control throughout the match, showcasing their ambitions from the very first round. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The match started successfully for the Germans. Felix Nmecha opened the scoring in the 6th minute. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder combined beautifully with Florian Wirtz and fired a precise shot from outside the penalty area. Germany maintained the pressure, but Curaçao unexpectedly equalized. A strike from Livano Comenencia found the back of Manuel Neuer's net, marking one of the tournament's first surprises.

The German machine's counter-punch

After conceding, the German national team intensified their efforts. According to Goal.com, defender Nico Schlotterbeck headed in a corner kick to put his team back in front. Just before halftime, Felix Nmecha was brought down in the box, and Kai Havertz converted the resulting penalty to make it 3-1.

Early in the second half, Jamal Musiala scored the fourth goal following a brilliant assist from Joshua Kimmich. This goal completely broke Curaçao's spirit. By the end of the match, Nathaniel Brown celebrated his debut international goal, while substitute Deniz Undav also got his name on the scoresheet. Kai Havertz put the final nail in the coffin, completing his brace.

This victory was strategically vital for Germany. The team not only secured three points but also gained a significant advantage in goal difference. The performance of young stars like Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz is highly regarded by experts. In particular, the reliable displays of newcomers Felix Nmecha and Nathaniel Brown provide Julian Nagelsmann with additional tactical options.

For Curaçao, this match served as a valuable learning experience. Although the defeat was heavy, scoring against Manuel Neuer was a historic moment for the debutants. Germany proved they are preparing seriously for the upcoming group stage matches. This win has further boosted the confidence of German fans in the team's championship potential.

GermanyWorld Cup 2026FootballKai HavertzJamal Musiala
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