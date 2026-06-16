Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha reaches 2 million followers

The 2026 World Cup continues to captivate the world not only with intense battles on the pitch but also with incredible, truly magical events surrounding it. You may be aware that the match between Spain and Cape Verde in the first round of the Mundial ended in a goalless draw (0:0), becoming the tournament's first major sensation. In this historic clash, Cape Verde's experienced goalkeeper Vozinha, who alone stood as a barrier against the devastating attacks of the continental champions, became the true king not only of the match but also of social media.

7 saves from the 40-year-old keeper and an Instagram explosion

Named 'Man of the Match' for his unparalleled bravery on the field, 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, during the game, stopped the opponent's direct 7 accurate and dangerous shots showing true heroism. This feat sparked such great interest in the football world that its echo shook social networks:

Situation before the game: Before this historic match kicked off, the modest goalkeeper's official Instagram page was followed by only 56 thousand people.

Post-game explosion: As soon as the match ended, football fans from all over the world began flocking to his page, and in a short time, the number of followers reached nearly 2 million !

Through the following official sports and social media analysis table, you can take a closer look at the incredible indicators of Cape Verde hero Vozinha after the 2026 World Cup:

Player's name and age Official club Saves in the match against Spain Highest title achieved Followers before the match Followers after the match Total population of Cape Verde Vozinha

(40 years old) Chaves

(Portuguese 2nd Division) 7 precise saves

(0:0 score maintained) Man of the Match 56,000 people Nearly 2,000,000 people Approximately 530,000 people

'Unbelievable' — The goalkeeper's unexpected amazement

After the match officially ended, during the traditional post-match interview, one of the sports journalists showed Vozinha live how many times his social media followers had increased. The modest keeper, who currently plays for Chaves in the Portuguese second division, initially did not believe these cosmic numbers and was in utter shock. Then, with a sincere smile, he expressed his endless joy: 'This is simply unbelievable'.

The most interesting point to note is that the total population of Vozinha's homeland, the small state of Cape Verde, is approximately 530 thousand people . This means that the 40-year-old legendary goalkeeper's new virtual army of Instagram fans is nearly four times larger than the entire population of his own country!

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