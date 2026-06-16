Battle for Sandro Tonali: Tottenham Aim to Beat Manchester United

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Battle for Sandro Tonali: Tottenham Aim to Beat Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali as part of a major squad overhaul during the summer transfer window. The team led by Roberto De Zerbi views strengthening the midfield as a priority following last season's disappointments. This is reported by Goal.com reporting says.

According to reports, after being forced to fight for their position in the Premier League during the 2025-26 season, the club management has decided to allocate significant funds to strengthen the squad. Roberto De Zerbi aims to change the team's playing style and attract technically superior players.

Transfer Market Activity

Spurs have already made several successful moves in the transfer market. While Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi have joined as free agents, negotiations are currently underway with players such as Savinho, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Joao Palhinha. However, the Sandro Tonali transfer is expected to be the main signal showing how serious the club's new project is.

Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Tottenham have become one of the main contenders for the Italian midfielder. Newcastle's absence from European competitions next season further fuels speculation about the player's future.

"Tottenham have entered the race for Sandro Tonali. De Zerbi sees him as the new star of his midfield and the ideal candidate to raise the team's level. Spurs are ready to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal to prove their intentions are serious," Romano wrote on his X page.

Has Manchester United dropped out of the race?

Meanwhile, Manchester United's position on this transfer has changed. According to Goal.com, although the Old Trafford club had long shown interest in Sandro Tonali's services, they have now decided to halt negotiations. The reason cited is the player's excessively high transfer price.

Roberto De Zerbi wants to ensure creativity and stability in the team's midfield through Sandro Tonali. The Italian specialist believes that if this transfer is completed, Tottenham can once again compete for the top spots in the table. However, it is clear that Newcastle will demand a high fee to let their leader go.

A final decision on this transfer is expected in the coming weeks. If Tottenham succeed in signing Sandro Tonali, it will become one of the most sensational acquisitions ahead of the new season.

TottenhamSandro TonaliRoberto De ZerbiTransfersPremier League
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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