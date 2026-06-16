Manchester United reveals unexpected clause in Marcus Rashford transfer

Questions regarding the future of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford have resurfaced. According to recent reports, a specific clause exists in the player's contract concerning his transfer fee and potential buyers. This clause is expected to act as a significant barrier for the club's arch-rivals. This was reported by Goal.com reports says.

According to The Athletic, Rashford's current agreement includes a release clause of £40 million (approximately $54 million). In today's volatile transfer market, such a price is considered quite low for an experienced 28-year-old forward. However, the Manchester United management took a long-term view and inserted a special restriction into the contract.

According to this clause, main Premier League rivals — Liverpool and Manchester City — cannot benefit from this preferential price. The club management does not want their academy graduate to move directly to rivals and strengthen them. Any other team can sign the player by paying the specified amount.

Barcelona declined, others are next

Barcelona, where Rashford spent last season on loan, decided against exercising the option to buy the transfer rights fully. Barcelona chose not to activate the €30 million purchase clause, preferring to direct its limited financial resources toward other targets. This leaves the player in an uncertain position.

Manchester United no longer intends to loan the player out. The club stated it will only consider offers for a permanent transfer. The player is currently expected to return to Manchester next month and join team training. While his future at Old Trafford remains in question, manager Michael Carrick is not opposed to bringing the forward back into the starting lineup.

Interestingly, former Liverpool goalkeeper David James urged the Merseyside club to sign Rashford despite all obstacles. In his view, the player's technical skill and high intelligence should outweigh the rivalry between the clubs. However, the current contract terms make this transfer nearly impossible.

If Rashford does not move to another foreign club, he prefers to see out the remaining 24 months of his contract with Manchester United. The player plans to revive his career at his beloved club rather than playing for other English teams. This could give him one more chance to prove himself at the "Theatre of Dreams".