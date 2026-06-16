William Saliba considers himself one of the best defenders in the world

William Saliba, defender for Arsenal and the France national team, has expressed bold views on his standing and skill in football. Having become one of the strongest center-backs in the Premier League over the last two seasons, the player did not hide that he sees himself among the world's best. He believes that although he is not in the spotlight as much as forwards, he is performing at a high level in his position. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with GQ, Saliba spoke about his current form and future goals. The player emphasized that he has become a true leader under Mikel Arteta and that his style of play should instill fear in opponents. Having become one of the key figures at Arsenal, the defender understands how important team achievements are for his personal reputation.

Stardom and Humility

Saliba admits that his level of fame is slightly lower compared to forwards like Kylian Mbappe or Ousmane Dembele. According to him, fans always value players who score goals and provide decisive assists more. However, this does not undermine his self-confidence.

“I am not a star like Mbappe or Dembele, but I am one of the best in the world in my position. If I could, I would also be a forward and score 30 goals a season. But I was destined to be a defender, and I am very happy with that,” the player said in his interview.

Currently, Saliba's trophy cabinet only contains minor honors such as the Community Shield. He noted that the football world remembers people specifically for their major victories and trophies. Therefore, his main goal is to win prestigious tournaments with Arsenal and the France national team. He believes that once major trophies are won, his status as the world's best defender will be further solidified.

Leadership in the France National Team

In the France national team, Saliba sees himself as a leader who leads by example through his actions on the pitch. Unlike emotional players who give vocal instructions like Mike Maignan or Kylian Mbappe, he prefers to help the team by organizing the defense and dominating in one-on-one duels.

In this approach, Saliba did not hide that he is inspired by the style of the legendary Raphael Varane, who recently retired. For Saliba, the most important things are composure and order in the defensive line. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also demands exactly this kind of coolness and confident play that intimidates opposing forwards.