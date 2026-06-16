William Saliba considers himself one of the best defenders in the world

·26·Sport
William Saliba considers himself one of the best defenders in the world

William Saliba, defender for Arsenal and the France national team, has expressed bold views on his standing and skill in football. Having become one of the strongest center-backs in the Premier League over the last two seasons, the player did not hide that he sees himself among the world's best. He believes that although he is not in the spotlight as much as forwards, he is performing at a high level in his position. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with GQ, Saliba spoke about his current form and future goals. The player emphasized that he has become a true leader under Mikel Arteta and that his style of play should instill fear in opponents. Having become one of the key figures at Arsenal, the defender understands how important team achievements are for his personal reputation.

Stardom and Humility

Saliba admits that his level of fame is slightly lower compared to forwards like Kylian Mbappe or Ousmane Dembele. According to him, fans always value players who score goals and provide decisive assists more. However, this does not undermine his self-confidence.

“I am not a star like Mbappe or Dembele, but I am one of the best in the world in my position. If I could, I would also be a forward and score 30 goals a season. But I was destined to be a defender, and I am very happy with that,” the player said in his interview.

Currently, Saliba's trophy cabinet only contains minor honors such as the Community Shield. He noted that the football world remembers people specifically for their major victories and trophies. Therefore, his main goal is to win prestigious tournaments with Arsenal and the France national team. He believes that once major trophies are won, his status as the world's best defender will be further solidified.

Leadership in the France National Team

In the France national team, Saliba sees himself as a leader who leads by example through his actions on the pitch. Unlike emotional players who give vocal instructions like Mike Maignan or Kylian Mbappe, he prefers to help the team by organizing the defense and dominating in one-on-one duels.

In this approach, Saliba did not hide that he is inspired by the style of the legendary Raphael Varane, who recently retired. For Saliba, the most important things are composure and order in the defensive line. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also demands exactly this kind of coolness and confident play that intimidates opposing forwards.

ArsenalWilliam SalibaKylian MbappeFranceFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Sindarov calls Madaminov's victory a true miracleSindarov calls Madaminov's victory a true miracleToday, 18:27Ruslanbek Jiyanov added to World Cup roster instead of MasharipovRuslanbek Jiyanov added to World Cup roster instead of MasharipovToday, 18:00Ruben Amorim continues career in Italy: Portuguese specialist becomes AC Milan head coachRuben Amorim continues career in Italy: Portuguese specialist becomes AC Milan head coachToday, 17:36Manchester United reveals unexpected clause in Marcus Rashford transferManchester United reveals unexpected clause in Marcus Rashford transferToday, 17:34Nani: Portugal National Team Ready to Give Everything for Cristiano RonaldoNani: Portugal National Team Ready to Give Everything for Cristiano RonaldoToday, 17:17Tom Holland sees Lamine Yamal as the new Spider-ManTom Holland sees Lamine Yamal as the new Spider-ManToday, 16:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again