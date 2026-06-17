Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards Wed in Lavish Ceremony

One of the most famous couples in the world of English football and show business — Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Little Mix star Perrie Edwards — have officially tied the knot. The couple, who have been together for eight years, held a lavish wedding ceremony attended by many football stars and artists. According to Goal.com, the ceremony was not only a family celebration but also a unique meeting point for representatives of the football world. This is reported by Goal.com report says.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, known for his brilliant performances at Arsenal and Liverpool, was visited by his former teammates and close friends. Among the guests, Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount and Brighton forward Danny Welbeck stood out. Both players have played alongside Alex at both club level and for the England national team.

Star Guests and Emotional Moments

Currently playing for Celtic in Scotland, Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned to the center of attention of the British football community following his career in the Turkish league. The wedding ceremony once again proved that he is not only a skilled footballer but also a person highly respected among his colleagues. The couple's son, Axel, also participated in the ceremony, making the day full of unforgettable memories for the family.

The bride, Perrie Edwards, shared wedding details in an interview with British Vogue, one of Britain's most prestigious publications. According to her, this was the happiest day of her life. Edwards showcased her elegant taste by wearing three different white dresses during the ceremony. However, a mishap before the celebration slightly affected the bride's mood.

Perrie recounted how she lost a precious diamond necklace given to her by Alex after their son Axel was born. "I used to wear it every day, but it disappeared the day before leaving for Portugal. I cried all day; we even searched inside the vacuum cleaner. I thought someone had stolen it," the singer recalled those tense moments.

A Long-Awaited Union

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Edwards have been in a relationship since 2016. Their romance has been constantly followed by fans and the media. The couple, who got engaged in 2022, have finally solidified their relationship with a legal marriage.

This wedding ceremony is not only an important step in their personal lives but also serves as a unique bridge between the worlds of sport and music. Just as Oxlade-Chamberlain established his place in the Premier League, Perrie Edwards has her own prestige on the global music scene. Now they will officially continue a new chapter of their lives as husband and wife.