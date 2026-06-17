Group K, in which the Uzbekistan national team is competing in the 2026 World Cup, is regarded as one of the most interesting and competitive quartets of the tournament. The group consists of Portugal, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uzbekistan.

The football-specialized publication MFutbol evaluated the balance of power among the teams in this group and presented a symbolic lineup composed of the best players. Pleasingly, Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Husanov has secured a place in the starting lineup among prestigious footballers.

In the power rankings compiled by the publication, Portugal took first place. The team led by Roberto Martinez was given 4.3 points. Portugal's squad includes world football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Ruben Dias, and Joao Cancelo.

Second place went to Colombia. The South American representative was rated at 3.1 points. The presence of a fast and technical player like Luis Diaz in the Colombian squad further increases the team's attacking potential.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is listed in third place. The African team stands out for its physical strength, speed, and dominance in one-on-one duels. It could be a big mistake to consider this team weaker than the other opponents in the group.

The Uzbekistan national team was placed fourth in the rankings with a rating of 2.0 points. However, their first appearance at the World Cup, high motivation, and team unity could make the "White Wolves" a dangerous debutant for their opponents.

It is also noteworthy that Abdukodir Husanov's image was chosen for the group's power ranking graphic. The Manchester City defender is seen as one of Uzbekistan's main stars at the World Cup.

The symbolic team of Group K is based on a 4-3-3 tactical system. Diogo Costa from Portugal was chosen as the goalkeeper. He is famous for his consistent play at both club and national team levels, his reflexes, and his ability to play the ball with his feet.

In the defensive line, Joao Cancelo is on the right flank, Ruben Dias and Abdukodir Husanov are in the center, and Nuno Mendes is on the left flank.

Abdukodir Husanov's inclusion in the same defensive line as Ruben Dias is a great recognition for Uzbek football. Interestingly, both players represent Manchester City. Now, in addition to being clubmates, they may face each other as opponents in the World Cup group stage.

Husanov's speed, physical strength, determination in duels, and ability to anticipate situations are highly valued by experts. He became the only Uzbek player included in the group's symbolic lineup.

The midfield consists entirely of Portuguese representatives. It features Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, and Joao Neves.

Bruno Fernandes is considered a key player in organizing the game, long-range shooting, and creating goal-scoring opportunities. Vitinha stands out for his ball control, composure under pressing, and accurate passing. Joao Neves is known for his mobility and high work rate in the center of the pitch.

The attacking trio of the symbolic team consists of Colombian leader Luis Diaz and Portuguese stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva.

Luis Diaz poses a threat on the left flank with his speed, dribbling, and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations. Uzbekistan is expected to pay special attention to his movements in the match against Colombia.

Cristiano Ronaldo is positioned in the center of the attack. The Portugal captain remains a serious threat to opponents due to his vast experience in major tournaments, goal-scoring instinct, and ability to deliver in decisive moments.

Bernardo Silva on the right flank stands out for his technique, ball control, and unexpected decisions on the pitch. He can operate effectively in both attack and midfield.

The symbolic lineup of Group K is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa — Portugal.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo — Portugal, Abdukodir Husanov — Uzbekistan, Ruben Dias — Portugal, Nuno Mendes — Portugal.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes — Portugal, Vitinha — Portugal, Joao Neves — Portugal.

Forwards: Luis Diaz — Colombia, Cristiano Ronaldo — Portugal, Bernardo Silva — Portugal.

The fact that nine Portuguese players are in the symbolic team shows that this team is considered the main favorite in the group. Luis Diaz from Colombia and Abdukodir Husanov from Uzbekistan were also included.

Of course, such rankings and symbolic lineups are based on predictions before the matches begin. In the World Cup, the pitch itself provides all the answers. Names and ratings are important in football, but the result is determined by teamwork, discipline, and precision in decisive moments.

For Uzbekistan fans, it is a source of great pride that Abdukodir Husanov shares a symbolic lineup with famous players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Diaz, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes.

Now Husanov and his teammates will try to consolidate this recognition with confident actions on the pitch. In this historic World Cup, the "White Wolves" aim not just to participate, but to put up a worthy fight and make their mark.