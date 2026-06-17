Lionel Messi Equals Miroslav Klose's Record: Another Miracle from the Argentine Star

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Lionel Messi Equals Miroslav Klose's Record: Another Miracle from the Argentine Star

Argentina captain Lionel Messi achieved a historic milestone in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers during the match against Algeria (3:0). In the encounter held in Kansas City, the Inter Miami forward scored three goals, netting a hat-trick. With this result, he has drawn level with Miroslav Klose, who leads the list of all-time top scorers in World Cup history. This was reported by Goal.com report says.

Lionel Messi, who turns 39 next week, continues to demonstrate a high level of performance on the pitch. In an interview with ESPN, the footballer shared the secrets of maintaining such peak athletic form for so long. According to him, he is currently watching a documentary series about tennis legend Rafael Nadal and drawing great motivation from it.

Rafael Nadal and Endless Passion

"I am enjoying the game right now; I feel very happy on the pitch. I have loved playing football since I was a child and always try to give my all. We are currently watching the series about Rafael Nadal, and I relate to him — I strive to give my full strength and enjoy what I do, just as he does," Messi said after the match.

This hat-trick brings Messi level with Germany's Miroslav Klose. The list also includes Brazil's Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe, who scored two goals in the same match. However, the Argentina captain emphasized that he does not pay excessive attention to records, stating they are simply statistics.

Modern Football and a Hard-Fought Victory

Although the scoreline appeared dominant, Messi admitted that the match against Algeria was not easy. In his view, there are no longer any 'weak' teams on the international stage. He noted that maintaining ball possession, especially in the first half, proved challenging for Argentina.

"Algeria has dynamic and quality players. We tried to control the game, but we faced difficulties in possession. This shows that all teams are very well prepared for the World Cup. No one just hands over a victory," the forward added.

Lionel Messi also recalled his long and arduous journey with the national team. Following the 2022 victory in Qatar and success in the Copa America, he acknowledged that the perception of football in Argentina has completely changed and the team is experiencing a golden era under Lionel Scaloni.

Lionel MessiArgentinaWorld CupRecordFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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