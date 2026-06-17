Christian Pulisic's Contract Situation at Milan: Transfer Advice Given

USA national team leader and AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic is currently at a pivotal moment in his career. The player is in the spotlight not only in the Italian league but also at the 2026 World Cup being held in his home country. Uncertainties regarding his current contract with the club are sparking various rumors in the transfer market. This is reported by Goal.com report says.

Former USA national team goalkeeper Kasey Keller shared his thoughts on Pulisic's future in an interview with Goal.com. Keller noted that while the player currently has a great opportunity to showcase himself, he should be cautious about moving to a new club. He advised Pulisic to stay at a prestigious club like AC Milan or choose a team that offers full confidence in him.

Transfer Market and Contract Details

Currently, Christian Pulisic's contract with AC Milan is valid until the summer of 2027. Nevertheless, a final agreement on a contract extension has not yet been reached at San Siro. This situation is sparking interest in several English Premier League clubs. The option of returning to Britain remains open for the player, who previously won the Champions League with Chelsea.

Serious changes are also expected at AC Milan. While Ruben Amorim, the former Manchester United manager, is expected to replace Massimiliano Allegri in team management, the new coach's plans could directly impact Pulisic's future. According to Keller, Pulisic found a comfortable environment after the difficulties during his Chelsea period and should think carefully before leaving it.

World Cup Participation and Physical Condition

Despite suffering a minor injury in the match against Paraguay (4:1) with the USA national team, Pulisic has returned to training. The national team doctors and coaching staff are preparing him cautiously for the upcoming matches. For the team led by Mauricio Pochettino, Pulisic's presence on the pitch is of strategic importance, as he is the team's primary playmaker.

According to Kasey Keller, Pulisic is currently in the "shop window." This means every move he makes at the World Cup is being watched by scouts from major clubs. However, Keller urged the player not to rush: "We know that the current AC Milan is not the powerful team of the 90s, but it remains one of the greatest clubs in the world. Starting everything from scratch is not always beneficial," says the former goalkeeper.

Pulisic's next steps are awaited with great interest at both club and national team levels. If the player does not sign a new deal with AC Milan, he is certain to become a primary target in the battle between European giants in the upcoming transfer window. For now, all focus is on a successful participation in the home World Cup.