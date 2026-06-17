Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold being left out of the England squad? Carragher explains

Although England's new head coach Thomas Tuchel has made changes to the squad ahead of the World Cup, he has once again opted not to use Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. The call-up of Trevoh Chalobah to replace the injured Tino Livramento has raised questions for many. In particular, the exclusion of a player considered one of the world's best right-backs from a prestigious tournament has caught the attention of experts. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Liverpool legend and renowned expert Jamie Carragher shared his thoughts on the situation during a Sky Sports broadcast, explaining Thomas Tuchel's choice through tactical perspectives. According to Carragher, the German specialist prioritizes stability and discipline over creativity in the defensive line. This could be why the doors to the national team remain closed for attacking-minded players like Alexander-Arnold.

Tactical Choice: Defense is More Important Than Creativity

Carragher noted that Thomas Tuchel wants to see versatile players with strong defensive capabilities who can also play centrally, rather than pure right-backs. According to Goal.com, this decision stems from the coach's philosophy of play. Tuchel requires full-backs to perform traditional defensive duties perfectly rather than acting as creative hubs in attack.

"We know Trent's unique qualities. Real Madrid bought him specifically for those traits, and Liverpool fans were saddened by his departure for that very reason. However, Tuchel seems to be focusing more on his defensive shortcomings than his strengths. His style of play does not accentuate Trent's strengths as Klopp's or Real Madrid's systems do," says Carragher.

In the expert's view, England's current coach is emphasizing team cohesion and defensive solidity over the skill of individual stars when forming the squad. The selection of Trevoh Chalobah confirms Tuchel's trust in 'workhorse' type players who fit his system. This creates a disadvantage for players like Alexander-Arnold, who possess high technical ability but can be prone to defensive errors.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid has further increased his global prestige, his international career is experiencing a period of stagnation. According to Carragher, the coach has prioritized team spirit and tactical balance over raw quality and talent. How this decision will affect England's results in the upcoming tournament remains a subject of great debate among experts.