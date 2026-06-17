How Harry Kane Returned Stronger After Initial Struggles in Germany

England captain Harry Kane is heading into the 2026 World Cup in the best physical and mental shape of his career. Although his move to the German league initially began with a trophy-less season and sparked significant criticism, experts emphasize that this transition period helped the striker reach a new level. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany dismissed doubts about his star striker, stating that his physical condition is excellent. Previously, there was much talk about Kane tiring towards the end of the season, but the new environment at the Munich club has eliminated this problem. According to Kompany, the player is currently at the peak he needs to be.

The unexpected benefit of a trophy-less season

According to the Daily Mail, the fact that Kane did not win a trophy in his first year in Munich became an additional source of motivation. This situation is compared to Pep Guardiola's debut season at Manchester City, where he also went trophy-less. That specific failure increased the striker's hunger for victory and made him more determined.

Subsequently, Harry Kane won the Bundesliga twice and the DFB-Pokal with Bayern, shedding the "trophy-less player" label. The player himself admitted that the trophies increased his prestige not only externally but also in the eyes of his teammates. Now he returns to the national team as a true winner.

Bundesliga schedule and physical advantage

Moving away from the brutal schedule of the English Premier League had a positive impact on Kane's physical condition. The smaller number of teams in Germany (18) and the existence of a winter break allowed him to recharge. BILD journalist Christian Falk noted that Kane feels much fresher after the winter break, which is a huge advantage for the England national team.

Statistical data also confirms the striker's form: he managed to score a total of 61 goals in all competitions for Bayern in the 2025-26 season. This result shows that there are no lingering effects from his struggles at Euro 2024. Kane even joked with German journalists that the next trophy would be for England, not Germany.

In conclusion, Harry Kane has reached his peak both physically and mentally ahead of the World Cup. England fans can expect to see a completely different captain this time—one who is hungry for trophies and full of strength.