While Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to participate in the 2026 World Cup, debates are intensifying regarding his contribution to the team and his minutes on the pitch. Many experts are analyzing how the 41-year-old forward's physical condition and endurance during the tournament will affect Portugal's chances of victory. Goal.com reports .

Former Premier League manager and Portuguese specialist Carlos Carvalhal shared his thoughts on Ronaldo's role in the World Cup held in North America during an interview with Sky Sports. According to him, head coach Roberto Martinez's ability to properly distribute the star footballer's energy could be the key to Portugal's success.

Minutes Management Strategy

Carvalhal emphasized that Cristiano Ronaldo does not need to play a full 90 minutes in every game. "If you ask me, I would say the coach can manage Cristiano better. He doesn't have to play every single minute. It must be understood that he needs to save his strength for the next crucial matches. Perhaps playing 60 or 70 minutes is enough," the specialist says.

However, the player's personal ambitions may hinder the implementation of this theory in practice. Carvalhal added that if Ronaldo feels good, he always wants to stay on the pitch and give 100 percent to help his team on the path to the championship. In this case, mutual understanding between the player and the coach becomes paramount.

According to Goal.com, Roberto Martinez has consistently supported Ronaldo since taking office. Nevertheless, fans still remember how Goncalo Ramos nailed the honorary striker to the bench during the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup. Martinez notes that he has not yet made a definitive decision regarding the lineup and that the competition is extremely fierce.

Psychological Impact and Leadership

Despite his age, Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to score 25 goals in his last 30 international matches. This proves he is still performing at a high level. Carvalhal specifically recognized Ronaldo's psychological influence within the team:

His winning mentality motivates other players;

Ronaldo remains one of the most important figures for Portugal;

His experience serves as a great school for young footballers.

Ultimately, everything will depend on Roberto Martinez's courage and how much Ronaldo accepts the changing realities of football. As the Portugal national team aims to become world champions, every player, even Cristiano Ronaldo, will have to reconsider their role for the sake of team interests.