Cristiano Ronaldo Could Play Football Until 50: Teddy Sheringham's Unexpected Prediction

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Cristiano Ronaldo Could Play Football Until 50: Teddy Sheringham's Unexpected Prediction

Living legend of the football world Cristiano Ronaldo continues to amaze everyone with his physical condition and approach to professionalism. While many players consider hanging up their boots after 35, the Portuguese star plans to stay on the pitch for a long time. According to former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham, Ronaldo's capabilities are higher than we think. Goal.com reports on this.

According to Goal.com, Sheringham suggests that Cristiano Ronaldo could play professionally even until the age of 50. The 41-year-old striker, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, is drawing attention from experts for not lagging behind younger players in terms of physical fitness.

Infinite discipline and secrets of physical condition

Teddy Sheringham pointed to the team of personal trainers Ronaldo has built over the last 15 years and his strict discipline as the main reasons for his longevity. It is known that the striker keeps his body in ideal condition through cryotherapy, special diets, and relentless training. This allows him to withstand high-level competition.

"If you look at his 41-year-old body, you can see he is still very strong. Getting up every morning and going to training is difficult at this age, but as long as his passion hasn't faded, he will keep playing. There is a kind of 'invincibility' aura around Ronaldo, and this will allow him to be on the pitch for many more years," says Sheringham.

Possibility of returning to Europe and future plans

Although Ronaldo's physical condition is excellent, experts are skeptical about his return to Europe's top leagues. Sheringham noted that for a player who left his mark at clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United, the European chapter is completely closed. Even if Jose Mourinho were to return to Real Madrid, Ronaldo's return there seems illogical.

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo is focusing his attention on the 2026 World Cup in North America with the Portugal national team. Although the level of the Saudi Arabian league is not as strong as in Europe, scoring goals and getting game practice there helps the striker maintain his form.

In conclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo is proving that age is just a number in modern sport. If he truly stays on the pitch until 50, it will undoubtedly be an absolutely new and unique record in football history. Football fans in Uzbekistan also follow every match of this legend with great interest.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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