Croatian football legend Davor Suker claims that experienced midfielder Luka Modric will eventually return to Real Madrid in the next stage of his career. This news regarding the future of the Croatian star, who currently represents the Italian side AC Milan, has sparked great interest among the sports community. Goal.com reports .

In an interview with the "La Tribu" show on RadioMARCA, Suker stated that Modric's return to Madrid is almost certain. According to him, the Spanish capital will always be precious to the player, who made 597 appearances for the "Los Blancos". Confirming this report, Goal.com pointed out that the player's contract with AC Milan is nearing its end.

Plans after the World Cup

Luka Modric's future largely depends on the results of the upcoming World Cup. Davor Suker says the player is currently focusing all his attention on the national team's important matches against England, Panama, and Ghana. "He will definitely return, but I cannot say in what capacity yet," the former striker added.

For Real Madrid fans, Modric is not just a player, but a symbol of the most successful era in the club's history. There are speculations that his return to the Santiago Bernabéu could happen not only on the pitch but also within the club management or coaching staff. Suker responded to these questions with a smile, preferring to keep the details a secret.

Modric's achievements with Real Madrid are impressively rich:

6-time Champions League winner;

4-time Spanish champion;

5-time UEFA Super Cup winner;

4-time FIFA Club World Cup winner.

Furthermore, he solidified his legendary status in 2018 by winning the Ballon d'Or, FIFA World Player of the Year, and UEFA Men's Player of the Year awards. His return to Madrid would undoubtedly serve as a great school of experience for the club's young midfielders.

For now, Modric continues to showcase his skill in the Italian Serie A with AC Milan. However, the football world is eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the World Cup and an official announcement regarding the Croatian's return to Madrid. This transfer or return is expected to be one of the most emotional events of the year in sports.