Relations between two giants of Spanish football — Barcelona and Real Madrid — have shifted from a diplomatic level to a stage of legal confrontation. The Catalan club has officially demanded that the country's football authorities take drastic measures against Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. This is according to a statement released by the club's press service, as reported by Goal.com. Goal.com reports that.

Barcelona Vice President Rafael Yuste sent official letters to La Liga president Javier Tebas, the head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Rafael Louzan, and the president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) Francisco Soto. In these letters, Florentino Perez's recent remarks are viewed as a serious attack on the reputation of Spanish football and the independence of the refereeing community.

Perez's Accusations and the Negreira Case

The conflict was triggered by sensational interviews given by Florentino Perez on May 12 and 13. The Madrid chief emphasized that relations with Barcelona have been completely severed, attributing this to "systemic corruption." Specifically, Perez brought back to the agenda the long-running "Negreira case" — the controversy regarding payments made by the Catalans to a former official of the referees' committee.

Barcelona's leadership describes these accusations as completely baseless and false. In the club's view, such statements not only damage the reputation of the "Blaugrana" but also cast doubt on the transparency of the entire professional football system. Therefore, club officials are asking regulatory bodies to provide a legal assessment of the situation and take coordinated measures.

An Attempt to Hide Sporting Failures?

Along with sending the letters, Rafael Yuste sharply criticized Florentino Perez's actions. According to him, behind the Real Madrid president's aggressive rhetoric lies a desire to hide the club's failures in the domestic league over the last two years. Yuste called these attempts a "pitiful and lie-filled maneuver."

"Florentino Perez's words seemed very strange to me. This is another attempt to gloss over sporting failures that have persisted for two years. Such methods will lead him nowhere," says the Barcelona Vice President.

Currently, the Spanish football community is waiting to see how La Liga and the Federation respond to this appeal. It is highly likely that this conflict between the El Clasico rivals will continue not only on the pitch but also in the courtrooms. This process, which is also of interest to football fans in Uzbekistan, could affect the prestige of the Spanish championship in the coming season.