Inter Strengthens Goalkeeper Position: Ivan Provedel Moves to Milan Club

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Inter Strengthens Goalkeeper Position: Ivan Provedel Moves to Milan Club

The reigning Italian champions Inter continue to significantly strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window. The Milan side has reached a final agreement for the transfer of Lazio's experienced goalkeeper Ivan Provedel. This transfer is part of the club's strategy to increase competition in the goalkeeper position and fill the potential gap following the departure of Yann Sommer. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to renowned Italian insider Alfredo Pedulla, negotiations between the two clubs have concluded successfully. While Lazio initially demanded 5 million euros for their goalkeeper, Inter attempted to lower this amount to 2.5 million euros. Ultimately, the parties reached a compromise, setting the transfer fee at 3 million euros. The player is expected to undergo a medical at San Siro and sign the contract shortly.

New Coach and Changed Plans

The main reason for Ivan Provedel's departure from Rome was the change of coaches at the club. After his main supporter, Maurizio Sarri, left the team to take charge of Atalanta, Provedel's situation became complicated. Gennaro Gattuso, who is expected to be Lazio's new manager, plans to focus his attention on young goalkeeper Christos Mandas. As a result, the 32-year-old experienced keeper was forced to seek a new challenge.

Inter head coach Cristian Chivu (who is reportedly also active in the process) wants high-level competition in the team. Although the club has talents like Josep Martinez, Provedel's experience is expected to be valuable in Serie A and Champions League matches. The player himself does not hide that he has been an Inter fan since childhood and that this transfer is the pinnacle of his career.

Contract Details and Future

According to Goal.com, Ivan Provedel will sign a three-year contract with the Milan club. Under the agreement, he will earn a salary of 1.5 million euros per year, with bonuses for various achievements. This contract ensures the goalkeeper remains in the elite of Italian football until 2029.

The player's agent, Gianni Riva, explained his client's decision as follows:

  • Provedel is not coming to Inter simply to sit on the bench;
  • He is ready to show his capabilities and fight for a place in the starting lineup;
  • This transfer is the realization of his personal ambitions and a childhood dream.
This transfer is considered a very financially beneficial deal for Inter. Acquiring a stable and reliable goalkeeper who has proven himself in Serie A for a small sum demonstrates the success of the club's transfer policy.

InterLazioSerie ATransferIvan Provedel
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