Dani Ceballos Terminates Real Madrid Contract: Midfielder Returns Home

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is close to leaving the team. The parties have decided to terminate the current contract by mutual consent. This decision allows the 29-year-old footballer to join a new team as a free agent. According to Goal.com, the player has also agreed to waive his salary for the final year at the Madrid club. This is reported by Goal.com report provides.

Dani Ceballos moved to the "Royal Club" from Real Betis in 2017. During this period, he appeared in 215 matches for the Madrid side, scoring 7 goals. Although he failed to become a regular starter, he won 15 prestigious trophies with the team, including three Champions League titles and two La Liga titles.

Ajax Rejected, Destination — Seville

The Dutch club Ajax showed serious interest in the player's services. The Amsterdam side took all possible measures to sign the experienced playmaker, but Ceballos preferred to continue his career in Spain. His primary goal is to return to his beloved club, Real Betis.

Real Betis management is awaiting the official termination of the player's contract with Madrid. For Dani Ceballos, a product of the Seville club's academy, this transfer will be a homecoming. He took his first professional steps with this team and played 105 matches before moving to Madrid.

The main reason for Ceballos leaving Madrid was the lack of sufficient playing time. Last season, he appeared in a total of 23 matches across all competitions, playing only 826 minutes. This situation was deemed unsatisfactory for a Spanish national team member. His two-year loan spell at London's Arsenal also played a significant role in his career, where he won the FA Cup.

Real Betis is expected to officially announce the transfer of Dani Ceballos in the coming days. This deal will undoubtedly be a major boost for the Andalusian club, as the team aims to compete for high positions in European competitions and the domestic league. Ceballos, in turn, will have the opportunity to regain his best sporting form in a familiar environment.